Rolls-Royce Ghost was released in the anniversary series Zenith
Rolls-Royce celebrates 10-year anniversary model Ghost. In honor of this momentous event at the festival in Pebbl beach presented a unique series of the Zenith Collection, the circulation of which amounted to only 50 copies.
Serial sedan Rolls-Royce Ghost debuted in the fall of 2009 at the Frankfurt motor show. The car is a shortened and less expensive version of the Phantom. Thus for several years Ghost was the most powerful model Rolls-Royce. It is equipped with a 6.0-litre V12 engine with a power of 570 HP (780 Nm). The Ghost sedan is one of the most successful Rolls-Royce models, which reduced the average age of the customers of the British brand to 43 years.
A commemorative version of the Zenith Collection can be regarded as a farewell. It is expected that in 2020, the company could announce the next-generation model. The new Ghost will be built on the same platform with the latest models of Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII and SUV Cullinan. The company has already launched new on road tests.
Rolls-Royce will release 50 copies of Ghost Zenith Collection, each of which will receive the highest possible level of personalization. Sedans are different contrasting two-tone body. Buyers will be offered three options of color solutions: blue Iguazu Blue in combination with white Andalusian White, Premiere silver, Silver with white Arctic White or red Bohemian Red with black Black Diamond. In finishing salon will have the unique panel, made of carbon fiber, wood with a complex pattern or covered with piano lacquer. On the second row seats will appear embroidery, inspired by the original model is the Silver Ghost of 1907 sample. Specialists in Rolls-Royce have already started assembling sedans Ghost jubilee series Zenith Collection. Orders will be in the near future.