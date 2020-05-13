Roma have started negotiations for the transfer of the forward of the national team of Ukraine
Junior Moraes
Roma again interested in Shakhtar’s striker Junior Moraes. The Roman club has already started negotiations with representatives naturalized in 2019 Ukrainian on a possible transfer, reports Romapress.net.
In the transition Moraes interested in the head coach of the “wolves” Paulo Fonseca, who had Junior year (June 2018 to June 2019) to work at Shakhtar.
Previously, the Portuguese Manager said that following the “miners” and would like to sign a few players of Donetsk club.
Recall that in January, Roma have already shown interest in signing Moraes.
Moraes contract with Shakhtar expires in a year. This season, the 33-year-old striker has played 31 matches for the Donetsk club-his 20 goals and 9 assists.