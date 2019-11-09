Roman Polanski was accused of raping a French actress
According to 62-year-old Valentine Monnier, she met Polanski at a ski resort. Together they skated and had fun. While Polanski invited her to his Chalet.
I had nothing to do with him, personal or professional, and barely knew him. It was an extreme act of violence. He beat me, tore off my clothes until I surrendered and made me go through a series of unpleasant actions. I had just turned 18 years —says Monnier Le Parisien.
62-year-old akris explained that didn’t apply to the police out of fear that the Director already enjoyed the fame of a child molester, could kill her — only to avoid publicity. To talk about the incident now, recognized Monnier, she decided after the news about the new Polanski film “an officer and a spy”, which tells about the high-profile trial in the history of France — the Dreyfus affair.
We will remind, the criminal biography of Roman Polanski began in the 70’s. In 1977, the court in Los Angeles recognized Polanski guilty of molesting a 13-year-old Samantha Gamer. Polanski admitted his guilt, made a deal with the investigation and 42 days was in prison, after which he was released. Later the judge said about the need to sentence Polanski to 50 years in prison, Polanski then fled to France. In 2009, Polanski was arrested in Zurich, where it a few months later was released on bail of $ 4.5 million. According to the laws of the United States in the event of escape of the guilty, the Statute of limitations of a crime is not covered. To this day, 86-year-old Polanski is in the list of persons wanted by Interpol.