Romance: boyfriend Kylie Jenner covered her house with rose petals
Recently beloved Kylie Jenner was not only a caring father but also a romantic. This Saturday the 21-year-old star is preparing to celebrate a birthday, and in anticipation of the holiday Travis Scott gave his beloved a beautiful surprise.
A few hours ago, Kylie shared with fans a video showing that the whole floor in her house was covered with rose petals. The star received from boyfriend a postcard, in which he congratulated her in advance on 22-year anniversary, and promised that what he saw is “only the beginning”. Indeed, according to the publication TMZ, Jenner plans to celebrate birthday in a big way. She wants to gather relatives and close friends aboard a luxury yacht Tranquility, the cost of which is estimated at $ 250 million, and the area equal to a football field, and to go on her cruise in the Mediterranean.
This is not the first time a musician Kylie showers the flowers. Last year he made red roses her whole house: from living room to stairs.
We will remind, about the relationship Jenner and Scott became known in April 2017. Soon after the beginning of the novel the reality star became rarely go out, and then altogether disappeared. In the network appeared rumors about the pregnancy of the younger Kardashian sisters, but until the birth she was able to hide his situation from the public.