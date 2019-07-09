Romance in Italian: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited a culinary master class
The most romantic night in Italy they spent standing at the stove.
Nothing so brings together as joint preparation of a supper. It seems that this rule was guided by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, opting to spend the evening under the guidance of one of the chefs of Italy. Under the strict supervision of a professional couple learned to make handmade pasta. The staff of this romantic and, no doubt, very satisfying Dating Nick shared in social networks.
In pictures — Priyanka and Nick, dressed in white robes, holding a huge sheet of dough, which will soon become spaghetti, fettuccine and ravioli.
We made pasta, now we’re cookin the sauce —
Priyanka commented on one of the videos.
Baby, what’s your favorite part of cooking Pixy? —
asked Jonas. And before she could respond, he proffers a glass of wine: “Probably this!”