Romanenko told how Ukraine will receive from the IMF
May 9, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The international monetary Fund will give Ukraine $ 2 billion this year and the same in the following, but subject to certain concessions by the Ukrainian authorities.
This was told by the political expert, chief editor Hvili Yuri Romanenko in his telegram channel.
“The IMF will provide 2 yards this year and two the following in exchange for permission to sell land to foreigners and a number of concessions. In short, it’s time to tighten the belt and live with your head. Me personally, it pleases,” — he wrote.