Romanian Halep for the first time in his career won Wimbledon
Simona Halep
Simona Halep won the tournament series “Grand slam” Wimbledon womens singles.
In the final, the Romanian Halep defeated Serena Williams with the score 6:2, 6:2. The match lasted 56 minutes.
27-year-old Romanian tennis player for the first time in his career won Wimbledon. Previously, her best result at the grass Grand slam tournament was reaching the semifinals in 2014.
It is worth noting that in the semi-finals of the tournament’s future champion defeated the first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina.
Victory Romanian woman was a surprise to bookmakers, most of whom put on what the title will take Serena Williams, says the BBC.
In ten previous matches against Williams, Halep only managed to win once.
Serena Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon winner and 23-time winner Grand slam tournaments.
In a rating of Female tennis Association (WTA) Halep is ranked seventh, Williams tenth.
Sunday will be known the winner of the Wimbledon men’s singles: will play in the final of the Serb Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer.