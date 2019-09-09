Romantic Alina Grosu shared personal details about her husband
Alina Grosu is happily married to her beloved husband, a young businessman Alexander Lumps. The pair met four years but kept their relationship a secret from the General public, and in late July played a lavish wedding in Italy. Alina doesn’t hide his passionate feelings for the man she loved – she willingly shares romantic photo with him, dedicates poetry and reveals details of his personal life. Recently, the singer even mentioned the baby. So, the actress said that the recent short-lived parting with the beloved only fueled their feelings.
Emotional recognition Alina was accompanied by the dreamy romantic. She sits on a Park bench. The singer – MIDI dress with a delicate peach color and worn over a short trench. Legs light clogs with an open toe wide heel encrusted with stones.
“The mood is filled with tenderness. 3 days no see her husband. Thought strangle at the meeting… I Love to go, but only for such greetings. PS. All my instagram is turning into vanilla mush. Must have something to do with it. You are interested to read the posts and watch pictures with the Ball or hide it then?” — asked the singer’s fans, rassekrechen tender nickname of her husband.
Fans Alina was divided into two camps. Some said hto want to see more information about the personal life of his idol, the other Recalling happiness love peace.
