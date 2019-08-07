Romantic Dasha Astafieva starred in a black and white photo shoot

Singer and actress Dasha Astafieva on August 4, celebrated his birthday.

Романтичная Даша Астафьева снялась в черно-белой фотосессии

The star turned 34 years old. On the occasion of Dora starred in a sensual photo shoot. In the lens of photographer Anna Fateeva Astafieva appeared in a black dress that complements fatinovy Cape. With a playful fringe and a parasol in the hands of a celebrity looks very tempting and somewhat mysterious.

Fans admitted that some of the photos from the shoot seemed sad, so wished his idol more positive in life. “Happy birthday, you life applauds”, “happy birthday to the most kind and the most thoughtful girl in the world! Your kindness can envelop the whole world”, reggae fans in the comments.

