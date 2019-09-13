‘Romeo and Juliet’ buried arm in arm at the ancient cemetery in Italy, was a man (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

Holding hands “lovers”, the remains of which were discovered in 2009 during excavations of the ancient necropolis in the Italian city of Modena, was a young gay couple. To such conclusion scientists have come with new technology – the extraction of proteins from tooth enamel. One of the isoforms of protein amelogenin is present only in males, explains the study.

Still to accurately establish the sex of the buried was not possible due to poor preservation of the bones had lain in the earth about 1600 years, but the media immediately dubbed them “Romeo and Juliet”, implying that a man and a woman. The results of the analysis do not mean that between a pair of Modena was a homosexual relationship, although scientists do not exclude.

Vs love version says that fact that in 4-6 centuries that dates back to the burial, already acted in Christian religious taboos and homosexuality was considered a crime. Therefore, it is unlikely the men would bury hand in hand in the same grave, to emphasize their romantic relationship.

Moreover, such practice was not widespread in late antiquity. Found in the first graves of this type remains hugging

or holding hands people usually belonged to a man and a woman, or even families with children. In some cases it was a ritual sacrifice.

It is more likely that Modena the dead were relatives – relatives or cousins, buried together because of family ties. It could also be comrades or friends killed in some fight. In addition, the joint burial in the necropolis of Modena found 11 remains in individual graves, some with traces of wounds from weapons. This suggests that there were buried the victims of the military conflict.