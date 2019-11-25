Ronaldo and 10 years after their sale has brought “Manchester United” 1 million euros
Cristiano Ronaldo
After leaving old Trafford in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make a profit “Manchester United”.
The rest of the season Bank account of the “red devils” will be replenished in the amount of more than 1 million euros for the transfer of Cristiano from real Madrid to Juventus, according to manutd.ru with reference to the Manchester Evening News.
The financial reports of Juventus for the 2018-19 showed that the Champions of Serie A has to pay “Manchester United” 1.2 million euros, but sources at the club said that this is the second installment of “solidarity payments” after the Portuguese moved to Juventus from real Madrid for 88 million pounds last year.
The so-called “solidarity payments” was introduced by FIFA in 2001 and was designed as compensation to the clubs that contributed to the development of the player from age 12 to 23 years, and for the transfer of Cristiano at Juventus “Manchester United” will receive about 2.2 million pounds.
18-year-old Ronaldo came to old Trafford in 2003 from Lisbon “sportinga” for 12.24 million pounds and 6 years later was sold to real Madrid for a record at the time of the transfer the amount of 80 million pounds before he passed in Turin “Juventus”.
Ronaldo played for “Manunited” 292 appearances and scored 118 goals in six seasons, which was spent at old Trafford, winning three titles in the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and club World Cup.
The Portuguese in the “United” won his first Golden ball, Golden boot and was named the Best player in the World in 2008.