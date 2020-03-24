Ronaldo and his agent has donated over a million pounds to fight coronavirus
Jorge Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent and compatriot Jorge Mendes has donated over 1 million pounds to fight the coronavirus, reports the Daily Mail.
It is reported that Cristiano and Jorge will Finance three intensive care units for patients suffering from a coronavirus, in the hospitals of Lisbon and Porto.
At the same time in the Metropolitan hospital “Santa Maria” is planned to equip two offices and clinics of Porto “Santo Antonio” – one.