Ronaldo and Juventus lost the Italian super Cup (video)
In Saudi Arabia, the match for the Supercup of Italy, that saw the champion Juventus and Cup winner Lazio.
The club of Rome was stronger (3:1) and 5 times won the super bowl.
The old lady craved revenge for the only defeat in this season Series A.
However, instead of satisfaction at the stadium “King Saud University” wards Maurizio Sarri received exactly the same result as two weeks ago at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Then, as the teams went into the break with an equal score – 1:1.
Parallels with the fight continued in the second 45-minute.
On 73 minutes the player of Lazio, Senad Lulić led his team forward – 2:1 (in Rome, the eagles scored their second goal a minute later).
And also, how in the championship match, “Lazio” closed the evening’s program as its third goal in injury time – a penalty goal by Italian midfielder Cataldi with a typically Ukrainian name Danilo was luxurious – 3:1.
Simone Inzaghi for 2 weeks twice against Surrey.
At the awards ceremony Cristiano Ronaldo immediately removed the medal from his neck and then held her at arms gold – tone “jewelry”, the Portuguese prefer silver. Ronaldo ended his series of victories in the finals of the tournament. Before this the Portuguese had won 12 times in a row in decisive matches in different tournaments: four times in the Champions League, three times – at the Club world Cup, and twice in the UEFA super Cup and at the European championship, the Italian Supercup and the League of Nations.
The last time Cristiano was lost in the final of the tournament on may 17, 2013, when real Madrid lost to Atletico in the final of the Spanish Cup (1:2).
