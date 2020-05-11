Ronaldo and Messi often looking for among the players on pornosayte
Cristiano Ronaldo
Popular porn site PornHub has named the ten players who most often looking for on their website.
The first two places were taken by five – and six-time winners of the “Golden ball” Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, respectively, according to “Sport-Express”.
The three of leaders was closed by Mauro Icardi.
It is noteworthy that in the top 10 included David Beckham, who retired in 2013, and is now co-owner of the club MLS “inter Miami”.
Fully top 10 looks as follows:
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus)
Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona)
Mauro Icardi (Argentina, Inter)
Alexis Sánchez (Chile, “Inter”)
Mike Mbappe (France, Paris)
Paulo Dibala (Argentina, Juventus)
Eden Hazard (Belgium, Madrid)
Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City)
Karim Benzema (France, Juventus)
David Beckham (England, retired)