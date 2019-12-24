Ronaldo and Messi, two have earned €1.5 billion: Forbes has published a list of the highest paid athletes of the decade
Forbes magazine on its official website published a list of the highest paid athletes of the decade.
Floyd Mayweather
The list was topped by boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who earned 915 million euros. In many ways, he headed the list of his meetings with Manny Paquiao and Conor McGregor.
- Floyd Mayweather Jr (US, Boxing) – 915 million euros
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, soccer) – 800
- Lionel Messi (Argentina, football) – 750
- LeBron James (USA, basketball) – 680
- Roger Federer (Switzerland, tennis) – 640
- Tiger woods (USA, Golf) – 615
- Phil Michelson (USA, Golf) – 480
- Manny Paquiao (Philippines, Boxing) – 435
- Kevin Durant (USA, basketball) – 425
- Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Formula 1) – 400