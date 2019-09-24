Ronaldo and van Dyck commented on the victory of Messi award for Best player of 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo
The leader of Portugal and Turin “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo in his Instagram commented on the results of voting The Best FIFA Awards-2019.
“Patience and persistence – two qualities that distinguish the professional from the Amateur. Everything great started small.
You cannot achieve everything, but you can make every effort to achieve the goal. Remember that after night there comes the dawn” – with philosophical overtones Cristiano wrote in his Instagram.
Note that Ronaldo finished third in voting for the award of the Best player in the 2019 year.
Virgil van Dijk
We will add that given your comment and the defender of “Liverpool” and the national team of the Netherlands, Virgil van Dijk, who in the nomination lost to Lionel Messi was ahead of Ronaldo.
“The people who voted, made a decision, and you should take it. As players, you can’t compare me and Messi, because it is completely different. I’m very proud to be here”, – quotes the Dutch official website of FIFA.