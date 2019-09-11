Ronaldo became the best scorer in the history of the qualifiers for Euro
Cristiano Ronaldo
On the eve of the match of UEFA Euro 2020 Portugal crushed in Vilnius national Lithuania national team 5:1.
The poker was noted by the leader of the reigning Champions of Europe real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Thus, Ronaldo brought the number of goals he’s scored in the qualifying rounds of the European championship to 25, thereby bypassing the 2 ball is already a former champion on this indicator – the ex-Ireland striker Robbie Keane.
Just on account of Cristiano for the national team, for which he serves since 2003, 93 goals in 160 matches.
While Ronaldo scored the goal of 40 different teams.
The world record holder on the goals is a striker of Iran, Ali Daei (109 goals).