Ronaldo became the first player-a billionaire – Forbes
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi here for a decade fighting for status as the best player in the world. And if the number of “Golden balls”, the Argentine ahead of the Portuguese on one unit (6 vs 5), then the amount of earned career money star striker, Juventus competition, Cristiano became the first player-billionaire in the history of football, informs Forbes.
However, 35-year-old Portuguese became only the third athlete to have earned $1 billion in his career. Ronaldo ahead of golfer tiger woods (in 2009) and boxer Floyd Mayweather (2017).
Cristiano during his 17-year career earned $650 million as salary of a professional footballer. The rest of the earnings from various sponsorships.
Over the past year, Ronaldo earned $105 million (before taxes) and took fourth place in the ranking of the 100 most highly paid stars in 2020 according to Forbes.