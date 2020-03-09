Ronaldo before the match against inter, I said Hello to imaginary fans (video)
In the Series And was the Central match of the 26th round, in which Juventus Turin in an empty stadium “Allianz of Stadium” defeated “inter” – 2:0 and thus unhooked Milan team from the struggle for “scudetto” – the gap between the teams is already 9 points, if one missed the game against inter.
I should add that originally the game was scheduled for 1 March, but was first postponed to may because of the epidemic of the coronavirus, and then it moved again, but back again in March. However, Juventus and, with inter held a match without spectators.
And on this occasion the hosts forward Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to sneer. After exiting party bus, Ronaldo went directly to the boom, which usually are the fans and began the process of Zdorovaya with imaginary fans.
I should add that this match ended a phenomenal series of the Portuguese in Serie A, composed of 11 matches in which Cristiano definitely scored at least one goal.
Thus, the record of Gabriel Batistuta from Fiorentina and Fabio of Quagliarella from Sampdoria survived.