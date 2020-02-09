Ronaldo broke the club record for Juventus in Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo
On the eve of Juventus unexpectedly lost away to Verona 1:2.
Goal for the guests was scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Thus, the 35-year-old Portuguese set a record with Juventus for scoring series in the Italian League – Cristiano scored in the tenth game of the Series And in a row.
According to this indicator, Cristiano surpassed the Frenchman David Trezeguet, who, in 2005, the first in the history of Juventus managed to score in nine rounds of the Italian championship in a row.
But the absolute record belongs to the legend of the “Fiorentina” Gabriel Batistuta that in the 1994/95 season, scored goals in 11 matches in a row.
Following the match, “Juventus” will play on February 16 at home against the outsider of superiority – “Brescia”.
Cristiano has all the chances to repeat the “eternal” achievement is Argentinian.
We will remind, in the current season Ronaldo has played 20 matches for Juventus, scoring 19 goals and giving two assists.