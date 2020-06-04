Ronaldo during coronavirus earned in Instagram more than two million euros
Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo for two months downtime in career, caused by a coronavirus pandemic, earned in Instagram 2.1 million euros, according to “Sport-Express”, with reference to the Daily Mail.
He has published four ad post. The 35-year-old Portuguese 219 million subscribers.
In turn, the captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi has also published four ad post. However, the Argentine income from “non-core asset” was much more modest – 1.45 million From Leo and subscribers-that less – 151 million
Revenue ex-teammate Messi at Barca – Neymar amounted to 1.3 million euros (138 million subscribers).
In fourth place is the legendary NBA players Shaquille O’neal, who earned “only” 653 thousand euros. He has published 16 posts.