Ronaldo during coronavirus earned in Instagram more than two million euros

Forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo for two months downtime in career, caused by a coronavirus pandemic, earned in Instagram 2.1 million euros, according to “Sport-Express”, with reference to the Daily Mail.

He has published four ad post. The 35-year-old Portuguese 219 million subscribers.

In turn, the captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi has also published four ad post. However, the Argentine income from “non-core asset” was much more modest – 1.45 million From Leo and subscribers-that less – 151 million

Revenue ex-teammate Messi at Barca – Neymar amounted to 1.3 million euros (138 million subscribers).

In fourth place is the legendary NBA players Shaquille O’neal, who earned “only” 653 thousand euros. He has published 16 posts.

