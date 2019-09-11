Ronaldo ensured the Portuguese side a vital win in the match of UEFA Euro 2020 (video)
Cristiano is unstoppable
In the framework of UEFA Euro-2020 in Vilnius was the match of the rivals of the Ukrainian team group b – teams of Lithuania and Portugal.
In the end, the Baltic team for the second time in the last 4 days suffered a major home defeat – 1:5.
However, unlike the match with the Ukrainians, in a duel with the Champions of Europe wards of Valdesa of Urbonas kept an acceptable result right up to the middle of the second half – at goal Cristiano Ronaldo (7 min, penalty) Lithuanians answered with exact blow of Vytautas Andriuskevicius (28) – 1:1.
But what distinguishes genius from the common man, it seems to be simple things and makes them the result. Happiness for the Portuguese, as part of their team is a “copy”.
In the 62nd minute the ball after seemingly nondescript after Cristiano meters with 22 literally was sucked into the gate of Lithuanians 1:2.
The same Ronaldo once his two goals had finally evened the game 1:4, then with the applause of the Lithuanian fans were replaced by “the moor” did the trick.
Completed the rout of the hosts William Carvalho 90+2 minute.
Now no one doubts that Portugal remains the only rival of our team in the fight for first place in the group.
Everything in its place face-to-face meeting of the two teams, which will be held on October 14.