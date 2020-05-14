Ronaldo expressed his attitude to the years of confrontation with Messi
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo said his long confrontation with the captain of “Barcelona” and Argentina Lionel Messi is football good.
“We have a good rivalry in football, but football is no exception. Michael Jordan were rivals in basketball, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost were good rivals in Formula 1, – zhiruet Daily Mirror Ronaldo. The only similarity between the great rivalries in sports – the fact that they are healthy.”
The Portuguese said that he really admires the career of Lionel that his skill spurred him elevate their games.
Recall, Leo and CR7 in the last 12 years has won 11 Golden balls for two.