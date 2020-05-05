Ronaldo finally back to Italy – now it is waiting for a two-week quarantine
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Saga of the return of the forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy came to an end on the eve of a private jet Gulfstream G200 Portuguese took him from Madeira to Turin, reports Football Italia.
Now Cristiano will spend two weeks in quarantine, after which he can resume training with the team.
We will add that according to the most Ronaldo, while he could not leave the island due to the restrictive measures imposed by the authorities.
Earlier it was reported that Corriere dello Sport accused the player of “fusion” of information about the illness of the partner in “Juventus” – Paulo Dibala, allegedly with the aim to postpone his return to the Apennines.