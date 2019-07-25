Ronaldo gave the nod to the transfer of Neymar to Juventus – media

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar

The case of the departure of Neymar from “Paris St Germain” blooming with new colors.

Although the most desirable place for the Brazilian striker is to return to Barcelona, everything, including recent multimillion-dollar transfer Griezmann, indicates that this option is unlikely.

That is why the management of the player looking for other options for employment of Brazilian.

In the process unexpectedly joined Juventus, who is thinking of buying Neymar, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

Guide them even agreed on a potential transfer from their leader Cristiano Ronaldo, the newspaper notes.

The Portuguese winger has approved the purchase, hoping that the Brazilian will help to improve the team’s results in the Champions League.

According to the publication, the parties shall meet in China, where he currently resides PSG, and to begin negotiations in the coming days.

