Ronaldo goal in the gate “Lona of” well Grasim goal teen in Ls League journal (video)
August 11, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Krustyu Ronaldo
Peremozhne goal striker, Juventus Krustyu Ronaldo gate “Lone” (2:1) in the framework of the match-and answers 1/8 finalu Play League journal of Grasim tijn well with a goal in the Champions League, powders oftiny website OF.
35-rcni Portugalete vjnetcast efektim subitem m Achim s LWO feet s dalgo distant.
Dadamo scho in nanatsu also included paupers, Sabit Karma Benzema (real Madrid) at the gates “Manchester Siti”, Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) at the gates “Chels” I Miss Lionel (FC Barcelona) at the gates “Napol”.