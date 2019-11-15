Ronaldo has made 55-second hat-trick in his career (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo
In the qualifying group for Euro 2020, which is our team, passed the penultimate round of matches.
A heated battle for the second ticket, which is conducted between the Portuguese and Serbian, and is transferred to the last round.
Current Champions of Europe – Portugal in Lisbon at stadium “Algarve” has crushed a national team of Lithuania 6:0.
A hat-trick Cristiano Ronaldo, for whom this hat-trick was 9th in the national team.
All in all, the 34-year-old has made 55-second hat-trick in his career.
In addition, Ronaldo has reached 98 goals for the national team of Portugal. From the world record, which belongs to the Iranian Ali daei, it is separated by 11 goals.
Highlights of the match Portugal – Lithuania.
In turn, the national team of Serbia in Belgrade has achieved the desired victory over Luxembourg with 3:2 and continues to put pressure on the Portuguese.
Note that the author of one of goals in gate of owners has become a Dynamo Gerson Rodriguez.
A review of the match Serbia – Luxembourg.
Before the last round of the teams are separated by 1 point.
In the final round, which will be held on November 17, the Portuguese will play on the road in Luxembourg, and the Serbs are taking a squad of Andriy Shevchenko.