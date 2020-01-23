Ronaldo has scored in 15 out of 17 of the tournaments in which he played (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Opening an account in the quarter finals of the Italian Cup against Roma (3:1), the forward of “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in 15 out of 17 of the tournaments in which he played. It is reported by Opta in his “Twitter”.
The only tournaments in which 34-year-old Portuguese failed to score, are the FA community shield and the UEFA Cup. And there is a high probability that the matches of these two tournaments will remain personally for Cristiano “dry”.
Interestingly, that goal against Roma was for Ronaldo the 7th this year in 4 matches.
Just this season he participated in 25 matches at club level where he scored 19 goals and gave 3 assists.
The contract of the Portuguese with Juventus runs until the summer of 2022. Earlier, in his rich professional career, the striker played for only 3 clubs: Lisbon “sporting”, “Manchester United” and real Madrid.