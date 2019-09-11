Ronaldo has set a new achievement
Cristiano Ronaldo
On the eve of the match selection for Euro 2020 Portugal big beat Lithuania – 5:1.
Poker scored by Cristiano Ronaldo. This is the second poker Cristiano in the national team.
Add that Lithuania until last night, stayed as a team, a goal which Ronaldo still scored goals.
Thus, the Baltic team’s 150th rival Cristiano (at the level of national and club), the gate of which he has observed balls.
At club level Ronaldo is in favour of Juventus. Cristiano previously defended the colors of “sporting”, “Manchester United” and “real”.