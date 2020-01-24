Ronaldo in Madrid opens its new hotel (photos)
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo continues to develop its alternative sources of income, particularly the hotel business.
Player in social networks announced the opening of a third hotel Pestana CR7.
After the native island of the player with Madeira, the capital of Portugal is Lisbon and the Moroccan city of Marrakech, the hotel Ronaldo will appear in Madrid.
Judging from the message, the hotel is located on one of the busiest streets of the Spanish capital, the Gran vía.
Cristiano posted a photo of the building where the hotel was, and showed what it looks like one of the rooms.
“Closer and closer to the opening of the hotel Gran Vía the network Pestana CR7 in Madrid!”, – said Ronaldo.