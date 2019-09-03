Ronaldo in the match of Serie A has developed a phenomenal speed (video)

| September 3, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Роналду в матче Серии А развил феноменальную скорость (видео)

Cristiano Ronaldo
In the second round of Serie A took place a crazy match in Turin, in which Juventus took Napoli and won 4:3.

In the episode, when the players Juve opened the scoring leader Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo once again surprised the fans with their speed.

In 34 years, the Portuguese developed a cruising speed 33,12 km/h, breaking the 92 meters less than 12 seconds. claims AS.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr