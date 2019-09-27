Ronaldo is breaking the record of Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese midfielder Turin “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo in three steps from the repetition of the record in Serie A.
The star forward is proud of its gaming abilities, scoring spectacular goals from long-range shots.
However, in this component as the implementation of penalty kicks, Cristiano is not so good.
The Portuguese in matches of the championship of Italy can’t score for 18 penalty kicks in a row, and according to this indicator, the Portuguese came in second place to the record player Frosinone Camillo Ciano Ronaldo were not implemented 3 standard, according to AS.
On Saturday Juventus in the framework of the 6th round takes SLEPT and the Portuguese could have a chance to terminate or continue this series. And maybe in the match against the team from Ferrara falls and record Ciano.
If we talk about all the tournaments, the series Ronaldo is already 24 strike.
15 of 24 beats Cristiano fell to the wall, 2 of the blow – by and 7 was parried by the goalkeeper.
Interestingly, another staff by the Vecchia Signora, Bosnian Miralem Pjanic converted a 1 hit out of 6.