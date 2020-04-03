Ronaldo is on the verge of membership in an elite club of athletes, billionaires
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo will be the fourth athlete in the world after the stars of Golf, tiger woods, Boxing, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and basketball Michael Jordan, who earned $ 1 billion during his career, according to Football Italia, citing Business Insider.
According to the source, the player will reach the end of the season marks a billion dollars, despite the 4-month reduction of wages in the Bianconeri entered the Turin club in pandemic coronavirus.
In addition to the salary at Juventus, Ronaldo has income from ownership of the menswear brand CR7 and network of hotels, as well as through advertising contracts.
It is noted that thanks to Cristiano CR7 brand has earned about 100 million euros in 2019.
More Portuguese last season earned a captain for FC Barcelona and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi.
However, by the end of 2020 the company Ronaldo, Jordan, Mayweather and woods can make Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, the newspaper notes.
We will remind, more recently, Ronaldo was bought for 9.5 million Euro limited-edition model of the Bugatti.