Ronaldo named his main difference from Messi
Despite the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from real Madrid to Juventus, with whom the Portuguese had already become the champion and winner of the Italian Supercup last season, his correspondence rivalry with the striker “Barcelona” Lionel Messi does not stop.
In an interview, Kryry called their main difference with the Argentine. “The difference is that I played in different clubs and different teams have won the Champions League. I was the best scorer of this tournament six times in a row. Few players have five victories in the Champions League, so I can identify with this contest. Messi is a great player. He will be remembered not only for his five Golden balls, but also for his high level that he shows year after year, as I“, — quotes the words of the Portuguese streaming platform DAZN.
Add that Ronaldo has one victory in the Champions League, more than Messi: Cristiano once triumphal in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe “Manchester United” and four with real Madrid, while Lionel all four victories achieved against Barcelona.
Note that the Catalans are likely to start the season, which starts for them on August 16 with an away match against athletic Bilbao, without his Argentine leader — the striker was diagnosed with a sprain of the gastrocnemius muscle in the first degree. “He’s recovering from injury and I don’t know if he’s ready to start La Liga. It looks difficult, “said Valverde website Goal.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter