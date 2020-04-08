Ronaldo noted that his challenge of a Ukrainian Levchenko (photo)
Yulia Levchenko
Forward “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo said in storis-instagram performance Ukrainian athlete Yulia Levchenko its the challenge called “Nike Cup Living Room”.
We will remind, Ronaldo 45 seconds made 142 twisting, the rising star of the Ukrainian athletics managed to reach the level of 80 repetitions.
Note that the same number of twists made and compatriot Levchenko, the goalkeeper of real Madrid and the national team of Ukraine Andrey Lunin, who plays on loan for “Oviedo”.