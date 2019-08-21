Ronaldo paid 375 thousand dollars, in order to hush up rape case – media
Ronaldo and Mayorga at the nightclub Rain
Representatives of the forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo paid 375 thousand dollars. an American, Catherine Mayorga, who accused the player of rape, according to TMZ.
This amount was transferred by the Portuguese to the girl through his lawyers for her silence, clarifies the issue.
While Mayorga took the money from CR7 in 2010 as part of a private settlement. In addition, Catherine has signed a confidentiality agreement, according to which she will not give it publicity.
Ronaldo said that money is not an admission of guilt on his part.
Recall that the model Catherine Mayorga has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape which he allegedly committed in his penthouse at the Palms in June 2009, on the eve of transfer from “Manchester United” in “real”.
Recently, the lawyer of the football player declared that the case was fabricated, and later it became known that Ronaldo won’t be charged with rape.