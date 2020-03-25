Ronaldo received offers transfers from the two top clubs, media
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t rule out his departure from the Italian club until the contract expires, reports xsport.ua referring to Diario Gol.
According to the source, two of the top club already made an offer to the Portuguese: it’s “Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United”.
It is noted that in the English club, Ronaldo could return only if Manchester United qualifies to the Champions League.
We add that the contract of 35-year-old Cristiano with the “Old lady” runs until the summer of 2022.
Note that the Portuguese had previously defended the colors of “Manunited” from 2003 to 2009 years, winning with the red devils Champions League and in the composition of his first “Golden ball”.
Ronaldo moved to Juventus from real Madrid in 2018 year.
This season on account of Ronaldo 32 matches in all competitions, scoring 25 goals and made three assists.