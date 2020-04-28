Ronaldo returns to Italy and will spend two weeks in isolation
April 28, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo until the end of April should be back from Portugal to Italy, reports the record.pt.
The Portuguese will join in may to training the Turin club.
However, before you start training, Ronaldo will have two weeks to spend in isolation. Team training will begin may 18, with the prospect of a resumption of A Series in early June. Most likely the matches will be played behind closed doors.
Recall that Cristiano has repeatedly been in violation of the conditions of the quarantine at Home on Madeira.