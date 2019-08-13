Ronaldo said, how is it different from Messi
Forward “Juventus” and the national team of Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo shared his opinion on how it differs from the captain of “Barcelona” and the Argentina national team Lionel Messi.
“The difference between me Messi is that I played for several clubs and won them the Champions League. I was the best scorer of the Champions League six seasons in a row. There are not many players who have won the Champions League five times, so I think I can identify with this tournament”, – quotes the Portuguese Football Italia.
“Messi is a great player who will be remembered not only for his five Golden balls, but for the fact that he has progressed, as I do, year after year,” said Ronaldo.
“Every morning I Wake up thinking about what I have in mind is training with a purpose to achieve something greater, not just to make money. Thank God, I have enough money, so what I want to earn a place in the history of football,” added Cristiano.
We will remind, 34-year-old player of the national team of Portugal won the Champions League with “Manchester United” in 2008, and then four times in the “Real world”, including three in a row from 2016 to 2018.
Add that Cristiano, like Messi, is a five-time winner of the “Golden ball”.