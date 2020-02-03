Ronaldo scored a ‘jubilee’ goal in the shirt of Juventus (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo
In the framework of the 22nd round of the Italian Serie A Juventus at home had no problems in their match against Fiorentina with 3:0.
Scored a double Cristiano Ronaldo – both his goals the Portuguese scored from the penalty spot.
Another ball on account of the defender Matteis de Ligt.
Let’s add that second Ronaldo goal was his fiftieth, pocketed t-shirt “Juventus”.
“It’s nice to come back to win and happy to score again at our stadium.
Proud to have scored 50 goals in the shirt of Juventus, wrote the forward in his Instagram account.
With this victory, Juventus remained at the top of the standings, ahead by 3 points “inter”.
A review of the match Juventus – Fiorentina on the website of the official broadcaster of the Series A.