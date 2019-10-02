Ronaldo scored Bayer and updated from four record in the Champions League (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo
In the framework of the 2nd round of the group stage of the Champions League Turin “Juventus” to “Allianz stadium the” left “Bayer” no chance, having hammered into gate of the Leverkusen club 3 unanswered goals.
One of the authors was Cristiano Ronaldo in the 88th minute, setting the final score in the match. This goal and victory of their team, the Portuguese established several records in the tournament.
He won his 102nd match in the Champions League and has bypassed on this indicator of the former record – the former goalkeeper of real Madrid and Porto Iker Casillas.
Goal Cristiano against “pharmacists” was the 127-m for Ronaldo’s goal in the Champions League (for comparison Lionel Messi Champions League goals in 112) and 130-m in Europe (Messi 115).
Cristiano scored in the European Cup for the 14th consecutive season, and Bayer became the 33rd club, the gate of which is “signed” star said. The previous record – 32 club-victims – share Raul and Messi.
Note that the Argentine forward of “Barcelona” there is a chance to catch up with the Portuguese at least for the last indicator in the next few days: today Barcelona takes on your stadium inter Milan in the match of group F of the Champions League.