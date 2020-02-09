Ronaldo scored, Juventus lost – a rare combination of facts in Serie A (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo
In the 23 th round of Serie A reigning champion and leader of the current season – Juventus was played in Verona with the same club.
Leaving home Juliet was unhappy wards Maurizio Sarri – Juventus lost 1:2.
The match was hot with the abundance of dangerous moments at both gates.
The score was opened in the middle of the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo, literally from a static position putting the ball into the bottom corner.
To honour of owners, they panicked, and began to attempt to recoup. Not panic, but very competent and calm.
In the end, “Verona”, the efforts of Fabio Borini (76-I minute) and substitute Giampaolo Pazzini (86, pen.) scored two goals and extended their unbeaten streak in the League to 8 games.
Misfire “Juventus” can use “inter” and to catch “the Old lady” if you win today’s Milan Derby.