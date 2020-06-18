Ronaldo set a personal record
Ronaldo for the second consecutive time “flew” past the Cup
On the eve of “Napoli” in the match with “Juventus” for the 6th time in its history won the Cup of Italy (0:0, penalty 4:2).
Thus, the forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in his club career lost in two finals in a row, according to Squawka Football.
Recall, Dec 22, 2019, “Juventus” Cristiano in the squad lost to Lazio in the Italian Supercup (1:3). It is noteworthy that both lost the finals, the Portuguese failed to score.
Ronaldo has played in 34 games for Juventus in all competitions this season in which he scored 25 goals and gave 4 assists.
Recall that the Serie A resumes on June 22. His first of the season after the restart the match Juventus will spend in Bologna.