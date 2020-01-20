Ronaldo set a unique achievement in European club football (video)
Record
In the framework of the 20th round of Serie A “Juventus” won the night victory over “Parma” 2:1.
The victory of the “Old Signora” brought the reserves Critiano Ronaldo.
Thus, the Portuguese became the first player in Europe’s top leagues have managed to score 15 or more goals in 14 consecutive seasons.
During the 2006-07 season, where Ronaldo was scoring so many goals in a season, he scored 414 goals. In addition, Cristiano became the first player of Juventus over the past 15 years, who managed to score goals in seven appearances in Serie A in a row. Previously such a result was subjected to David Trezeguet, who scored in nine consecutive matches of the championship of Italy. Add that Ronaldo scored in the national Championships for 18 consecutive seasons.
Thanks to a misfire “Intera”, who failed to beat Lecce (1:1), Juventus increased its lead over the nearest opponent up to 4 points.
