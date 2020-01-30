Ronaldo set a world record for the number of subscribers in Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus striker and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has marked yet another record.
In this case, outside the football field.
34-year-old Portuguese became the first in the world whose Instagram account has reached 200 million subscribers, according to Tuttosport.
Interestingly, the most popular profile on instagram – this page the social network Instagram. She has more than 330 million subscribers. But the pace demonstrated by Cristiano talking about the fact that he is soon to get ahead on this indicator and the “parent”.
27 million subscribers behind CR7 singer Ariana Grande (173 million).
Closes the podium a kind of hit parade of actor Dwayne Johnson (170 million).
If we talk about the players, but the second place, of course, eternal rival Ronaldo on the football field, the captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi (141 million).
Situated near a former partner of the Argentine at Barca, and now the player, “Paris Saint-Germain” – Neymar, which has 132 million subscribers.
Top ten most popular accounts on instagram (number of followers):
- Instagram (@Instagram), 330 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano), 200 million
- Grande (@arianagrande), 172 million
- Dwayne Johnson (@therock), 170 million
- Selena Gomez (@selenagomez), 166 million
- Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner), 158 million
- Kim Kardashian (@@kimkardashian), 157 million
- Lionel Messi (@leomessi), 141 million
- Beyoncé (@beyonce), 141 million
- Neymar (@neymarjr), 131 million