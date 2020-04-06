Ronaldo showed as the quarantine trains his “iron” the press and at the same time gave the start of the next challenge (video)
April 6, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of quarantine have launched another challenge.
35-year-old captain of the national team of Portugal offered to subscribers while they are on isolation because of a pandemic of mers to join the “Cup living room”, based on the exercise to strengthen the abdominal muscles.
Have CR7 immediately appeared followers.
Picked up challenge two-time world figure skating champion in singles Evgenia Medvedeva, who managed to make 44 exercises 45 seconds.