Ronaldo showed solidarity, refusing to wear the badge of best player in Serie A
September 2, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Cristiano Ronaldo
Forward “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo refused to wear the club t-shirt icon best player in Serie A of the 2018/19 season, according to championat.com.
The Portuguese reasoned its refusal by the fact that he did not want to put himself above partners in “Juventus”.
Note, by the end of last season Serie a was presented a special badge to players who were considered the best in different nominations.
- Samir handanovič, inter (the best goalkeeper)
- Nikolo Zaniolo, “Roma” (best young player)
- Calida Coulibaly, “Napoli” (the best protector)
- Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio (best midfielder)
- Fabio Quagliarella, Sampdoria (best striker)
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus (the best player).
Add that Cristiano was the only one who refused to wear a badge.