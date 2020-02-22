Ronaldo spent 1,000 th match in his career, reiterating the unique record Series And
Cristiano Ronaldo with partners celebrates historic achievement
In the 25th match of the Serie A League leaders Juventus played an away from Spała – a team that is last in the standings of the championship.
Juventus won a routine victory 2:1.
For the match of a leader and outsider had a historic football event – Cristiano Ronaldo played his 1,000 th match in his career.
Ronaldo played two games for the second team at sporting Clube de Portugal and 31 – for the main. 292 games he spent in the t-shirt “Manchester United”, 438 for “real” and 73 for “Juventus”.
Also, 164 of the match fell to Portugal.
With regard to the performance of the player, before the match against Sleeping CR7 managed to score 724 goals.
Of course, the Portuguese could not pass for not having something extraordinary. It just happened. It happened in the 39th minute.
Cristiano scored his next League goal. And he did it in the 11th match in a row.
Thus, Ronaldo repeated the unique and seemingly everlasting achievement legends Fiorentina Gabriel Batistuta, who in season 1994/95 set this record.
But at the same time increased the number of goals scored to a beautiful figure – 725.