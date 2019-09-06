Ronaldo starred in a photo shoot with Ukrainian model (photos)
The Portuguese striker, Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the location of the national team, which in the next few days will play two qualifying match for Euro-2020 – 7-th wards Fernando Santos will spend an away match in Serbia, and 10th in Lithuania.
Also on the eve of the brand of the player CR7 presented the September collection Playfectionism.
I wonder what Cristiano in a photo shoot starred with Ukrainian model Leroy Bublak.
21-year-old girl for six years working with the famous brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.