Ronaldo starred in a strange Singapore is the laugh network

| August 18, 2019 | News | No Comments
Роналду снялся в странной сингапурской рекламе и рассмешил сеть

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has starred in commercials Shopee company, which caused a mixed reaction of Internet users.

The star of the Turin Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo has starred in commercials Singaporean supermarket chain Shopee.

In the story the player scores from a free kick, begins to celebrate, but notices that the fans in the stands stuck to their smartphones. The Portuguese referee shows the card with the image of the brand, and then Ronaldo gets a smartphone, the screen which illuminate the company logo, and begins to dance.

Advertising supermarket made in the best traditions of Asian advertising. Better to see once, because words are hard to describe.

Live well laugh users in social networks who called is very strange. Many commentators expressed their impressions through a variety of animated images.

